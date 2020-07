2124 Hunters Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub internet access pet friendly tennis court

A VERY IMPRESSIVE 3-2.5 LISTING WITH TWO LA'S JUST NORTH OF KELLER SPRINGS AND KELLY. VERY FASHIONABLE UPGRADES THROUGHOUT INCLUDE QUALITY HARDWOODS, GRANITE COUNTERS, SPECIAL DESIGN CABINETRY, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, AND TRAVERTINE TILES. THE MASTER BATH OFFERS A VERY HUGE JACCUZI TUB, AND A CUSTOM STEAM SHOWER. A NICE COVERD PATIO LEADS TO POOL AND JACUZZI SPA. UPDATED STONE & WOOD PRIVACY FENCE ON BOTH SIDE, SURROUNDED OUTDOORS AND NICE LANSDSCAPE. OWNERS MAINTAIN POOL AND SPA. PETS ARE CASE BY CASE

Near large Mary Heads Carter Park and Kids Corral playground.

Double cul de sac street. VERY Quiet. Near " The Honors Golf Club " also Bear Creek Golf Range, Walking distance to Fizbee Disc Golf, tennis court and basketball court with walking paths.



