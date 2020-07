Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

UPDATED, WITH EXCELLENT OPEN FLOOR PLAN. LOVELY DRIVE-UP, MANICURED YARD ON CUTE STREET WITH GREAT LOCATION NEAR DNT AND PBG. KITCHEN HAS GRANITE C-TOPS, NEWER APPLIANCES, UPDATED LIGHTING, BEAUTIFUL HAND-SCRAPED NAIL-DOWN WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT THE HOME, MASTER BATH HAS NEW SINKS, NEW QUARTZITE COUNTERS, NEW FAUCETS! NICE SIZED BACK YARD AND NEW DECK ARE PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING. 2 CAR GARAGE. HURRY THIS WONT LAST LONG!