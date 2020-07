Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

Location-3 bed,2 bath,two story house in N Carrollton. Walking distance to Elementary and middle school.Master down with two bed rooms up with large closets.High ceiling in living area,Spacious kitchen has granite counter tops ,New laminated wood flooring in all bed rooms.garage converted to game room with lot of play area or office with tile floor(or media room with bar),two covered parking.