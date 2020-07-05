All apartments in Carrollton
Home
/
Carrollton, TX
/
2041 Oakbluff Circle
Last updated March 16 2019 at 6:03 AM

2041 Oakbluff Circle

2041 Oakbluff Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2041 Oakbluff Dr, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Wonderful home in Carrollton in quiet cul-de-sac with Lewisville ISD. This home has been updated and has a lot of natural light. Walk in to large living area with fireplace open to dining room and beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Split bedrooms allows you to relax in the oversize master suite on 2nd floor with large walk in closet. All bedrooms are very spacious and could also be turn into a 2nd master with walk-in closet. Large backyard for family to enjoy. Pets are case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2041 Oakbluff Circle have any available units?
2041 Oakbluff Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2041 Oakbluff Circle have?
Some of 2041 Oakbluff Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2041 Oakbluff Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2041 Oakbluff Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2041 Oakbluff Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2041 Oakbluff Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2041 Oakbluff Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2041 Oakbluff Circle offers parking.
Does 2041 Oakbluff Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2041 Oakbluff Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2041 Oakbluff Circle have a pool?
No, 2041 Oakbluff Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2041 Oakbluff Circle have accessible units?
No, 2041 Oakbluff Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2041 Oakbluff Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2041 Oakbluff Circle has units with dishwashers.

