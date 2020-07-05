2041 Oakbluff Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Wonderful home in Carrollton in quiet cul-de-sac with Lewisville ISD. This home has been updated and has a lot of natural light. Walk in to large living area with fireplace open to dining room and beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Split bedrooms allows you to relax in the oversize master suite on 2nd floor with large walk in closet. All bedrooms are very spacious and could also be turn into a 2nd master with walk-in closet. Large backyard for family to enjoy. Pets are case by case.