Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking pool

Must see well maintained townhome! Great drive up, inviting master & 2 bedroom with 2 full baths upstairs. Engineered wood floors in both living areas, carpet installed Oct 2019 in all bedrooms. Half bath down, two car covered carport as well as additional storage closet in the back. A covered backyard patio & community pool to enjoy. Conveniently located near Newman Smith High School, Library, Shopping, Parks, George Bush, I-35, and 121.