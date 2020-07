Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Fully renovated home in the highly sought after High Country Subdivision in Carrollton! This single story 3 bedroom home has all new flooring and fresh paint throughout the entire home. The kitchen welcomes you with designer tiles and granite counter tops. All bathrooms offer granite counter tops and frame-less shower doors, new flooring and lighting fixtures! Great location and beautiful home!