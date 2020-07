Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven Property Amenities parking garage

3 bed,2 bath ,2 car garage single family house in a popular neighborhood in Carrollton. The spacious living area has high ceilings and fireplace.Two bed rooms and a full bath room in downstairs.Kitchen has granite counter tops and lot of cabinets.Spacious Master bed room in upstairs with large closets and a nice bath room.The house is very close to Indian Creek Elementary and walking distance to Arbor Creek Middle school.Easy access to shoppings,parks and highways