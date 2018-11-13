Clean one-story 3-2-1 home in Carrollton. Granite counters in the kitchen with stone back splash. This home features 2'' faux wood blinds, walk-in master closet, and an open back patio with fenced back yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 2013 Rose Hill Road have?
Some of 2013 Rose Hill Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
