2013 Rose Hill Road
Last updated August 29 2019 at 6:39 PM

2013 Rose Hill Road

2013 Rose Hill Rd · No Longer Available
Location

2013 Rose Hill Rd, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Clean one-story 3-2-1 home in Carrollton. Granite counters in the kitchen with stone back splash. This home features 2'' faux wood blinds, walk-in master closet, and an open back patio with fenced back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

