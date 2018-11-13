2013 Rose Hill Road

Amenities

Clean one-story 3-2-1 home in Carrollton. Granite counters in the kitchen with stone back splash. This home features 2'' faux wood blinds, walk-in master closet, and an open back patio with fenced back yard.