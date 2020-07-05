1848 Carver Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Absolutely stunning one-story home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 living areas, one dining room located in the desirable neighborhood of Indian Creek Meadows Estate in Carrollton. Wood floors, kitchen open to family room, gas-logs in fireplace, crown moulding and so much more in this exceptional cute home! Great North Carrollton location, just minutes from major freeways, shopping, and Lewisville ISD schools. Enjoy cool texas winters and hot summers with family and friends in the large fenced backyard.