All apartments in Carrollton
Find more places like 1848 Carver Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carrollton, TX
/
1848 Carver Drive
Last updated May 16 2019 at 10:15 PM

1848 Carver Drive

1848 Carver Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carrollton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1848 Carver Drive, Carrollton, TX 75010

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Absolutely stunning one-story home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 living areas, one dining room located in the desirable neighborhood of Indian Creek Meadows Estate in Carrollton. Wood floors, kitchen open to family room, gas-logs in fireplace, crown moulding and so much more in this exceptional cute home! Great North Carrollton location, just minutes from major freeways, shopping, and Lewisville ISD schools. Enjoy cool texas winters and hot summers with family and friends in the large fenced backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1848 Carver Drive have any available units?
1848 Carver Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1848 Carver Drive have?
Some of 1848 Carver Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1848 Carver Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1848 Carver Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1848 Carver Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1848 Carver Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 1848 Carver Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1848 Carver Drive offers parking.
Does 1848 Carver Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1848 Carver Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1848 Carver Drive have a pool?
No, 1848 Carver Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1848 Carver Drive have accessible units?
No, 1848 Carver Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1848 Carver Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1848 Carver Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Union at Carrollton Square
1111 South Main Street
Carrollton, TX 75006
Residences at the Collection
4025 Huffines Blvd
Carrollton, TX 75010
Villas of Josey Ranch
2050 Keller Springs Road
Carrollton, TX 75006
ARIUM Creekside
3620 Huffines Blvd
Carrollton, TX 75010
Hebron Oaks
1930 E Hebron Pkwy
Carrollton, TX 75007
Sloane Street Apartments
4216 Sloane Street
Carrollton, TX 75007
Hillside
1020 Raleigh Dr
Carrollton, TX 75007
The Place At Saddle Creek
3420 Country Square Dr
Carrollton, TX 75006

Similar Pages

Carrollton 1 BedroomsCarrollton 2 Bedrooms
Carrollton Apartments with ParkingCarrollton Apartments with Pool
Carrollton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Indian Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District