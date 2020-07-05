1831 Moonbeam Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 concierge gym playground bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

This pet-friendly 3 bed, 2 bath home in Carrollton is 1,496 square feet of updated space and includes fresh paint, new counter tops and cabinets, and laminate, vinyl, carpet and ceramic tile floors. It has convenient W/D connections and fenced-in backyard for summer BBQ's and space for the kids to play. The home is located near a ton of shopping and dining along Josey Ln and Valwood Pkwy, including Family Dollar, Planet Fitness, El Rancho Supermercado, Dairy Queen and Taco Bueno. It's also not far from Farmers Branch Park with baseball fields, a playground and walking trails. Enjoy easy access to I-35.



