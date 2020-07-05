All apartments in Carrollton
Find more places like 1818 Tartan Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carrollton, TX
/
1818 Tartan Drive
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:05 AM

1818 Tartan Drive

1818 Tartan Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carrollton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1818 Tartan Drive, Carrollton, TX 75006

Amenities

dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
AVAILABLE NOW for 1+ year lease! Great location! In walking distance from RL Turner High School! Easy access to I-35, George Bush, and 635. Excellent opportunity for a family! Galley style eat-in kitchen features practical built-ins, dishwasher, ample cabinetry, and more. All bedrooms are generously sized, offering room to grow over time. Spacious, Texas-sized backyard is perfect for entertaining family and friends as warmer months arrive. Storage shed out back is available for tenant use! Apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1818 Tartan Drive have any available units?
1818 Tartan Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
Is 1818 Tartan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1818 Tartan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1818 Tartan Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1818 Tartan Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 1818 Tartan Drive offer parking?
No, 1818 Tartan Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1818 Tartan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1818 Tartan Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1818 Tartan Drive have a pool?
No, 1818 Tartan Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1818 Tartan Drive have accessible units?
No, 1818 Tartan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1818 Tartan Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1818 Tartan Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1818 Tartan Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1818 Tartan Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Union at Carrollton Square
1111 South Main Street
Carrollton, TX 75006
The Carling on Frankford
1811 E Frankford Rd
Carrollton, TX 75007
Oakhaven
3330 Country Square Dr
Carrollton, TX 75006
Indian Creek
3910 Old Denton Rd
Carrollton, TX 75007
Avenues at Carrollton
4689 Mustang Pkwy
Carrollton, TX 75010
Wind Dance
1220 Indian Run Dr
Carrollton, TX 75010
Bella Vida at Coyote Ridge
4253 Hunt Dr
Carrollton, TX 75010
Woods at Lakeshore
3560 Country Square Dr
Carrollton, TX 75006

Similar Pages

Carrollton 1 BedroomsCarrollton 2 Bedrooms
Carrollton Apartments with ParkingCarrollton Apartments with Pool
Carrollton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Indian Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District