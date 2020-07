Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace Property Amenities parking garage

Home is close to parks and has good commuter access. Yard has mature trees, covered skylight and fireplace. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths with 1 car garage. Ready for move-in.

Tenants will not have access to the storage barn adjacent to the house. It shall be treated as a neighboring property.