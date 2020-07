Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom 3.5 bath home in Carrollton, TX. This gorgeous townhome features hardwood flooring and tiling throughout. The open design kitchen comes complete with modern appliances as well as plenty of cabinet and counter-space. The house has plenty of windows to let in natural light and comes complete with a two car garage at the bottom. Washer and dryer included! Cats and Dogs Welcome!

Contact us to schedule a showing.