1705 Hartford Drive
Last updated November 16 2019 at 5:00 AM

1705 Hartford Drive

1705 Hartford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1705 Hartford Drive, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 4 bed, 2 bath, 1.827 sq ft, 1 story home in Carrollton! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1705 Hartford Drive have any available units?
1705 Hartford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1705 Hartford Drive have?
Some of 1705 Hartford Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1705 Hartford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1705 Hartford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1705 Hartford Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1705 Hartford Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1705 Hartford Drive offer parking?
No, 1705 Hartford Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1705 Hartford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1705 Hartford Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1705 Hartford Drive have a pool?
No, 1705 Hartford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1705 Hartford Drive have accessible units?
No, 1705 Hartford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1705 Hartford Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1705 Hartford Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

