1702 Orchard Lane

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home features a massive Front Porch with a Beautiful Park view. The home has a Split Bedroom Arrangement with the Master suite nestled in the back of the home. Kitchen include Stainless Steel Appliances, Solid Surface Counter tops, Tile backsplash and a bright Breakfast nook. The spacious Living Room features a Gas fireplace and 7.1 Surround Sound Speakers with large window leading out to the Deck with Pergola with Built-in seating. The home also includes a Ring Door Bell, Ecobee thermostat and 2 inch Blinds. The LISD Elementary in this neighborhood is a 2018 CREST Award Winner.