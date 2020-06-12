All apartments in Carrollton
Find more places like 1702 Orchard Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carrollton, TX
/
1702 Orchard Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1702 Orchard Lane

1702 Orchard Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carrollton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1702 Orchard Lane, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home features a massive Front Porch with a Beautiful Park view. The home has a Split Bedroom Arrangement with the Master suite nestled in the back of the home. Kitchen include Stainless Steel Appliances, Solid Surface Counter tops, Tile backsplash and a bright Breakfast nook. The spacious Living Room features a Gas fireplace and 7.1 Surround Sound Speakers with large window leading out to the Deck with Pergola with Built-in seating. The home also includes a Ring Door Bell, Ecobee thermostat and 2 inch Blinds. The LISD Elementary in this neighborhood is a 2018 CREST Award Winner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1702 Orchard Lane have any available units?
1702 Orchard Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1702 Orchard Lane have?
Some of 1702 Orchard Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1702 Orchard Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1702 Orchard Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1702 Orchard Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1702 Orchard Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 1702 Orchard Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1702 Orchard Lane offers parking.
Does 1702 Orchard Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1702 Orchard Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1702 Orchard Lane have a pool?
No, 1702 Orchard Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1702 Orchard Lane have accessible units?
No, 1702 Orchard Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1702 Orchard Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1702 Orchard Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Olympus on Main
1011 South Main Street
Carrollton, TX 75137
Mansions At Sunset Ridge
1440 Carrollton Pkwy
Carrollton, TX 75010
Lenox Castle Hills
1835 Parker Rd
Carrollton, TX 75010
Spicewood Crossing
2925 Keller Springs Rd
Carrollton, TX 75006
Marsh Highland Apartments
2535 Marsh Ln
Carrollton, TX 75006
Avenues at Carrollton
4689 Mustang Pkwy
Carrollton, TX 75010
Hillside
1020 Raleigh Dr
Carrollton, TX 75007
Mustang Park Apartments
4645 Plano Pkwy
Carrollton, TX 75010

Similar Pages

Carrollton 1 BedroomsCarrollton 2 Bedrooms
Carrollton Apartments with ParkingCarrollton Apartments with Pool
Carrollton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Indian Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District