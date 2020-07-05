All apartments in Carrollton
Carrollton, TX
1633 Silverleaf Drive
Last updated March 23 2019 at 5:29 AM

1633 Silverleaf Drive

1633 Silverleaf Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1633 Silverleaf Drive, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Completely updated home in Carrollton. Walking distance to schools. Beautiful home with 4 bedrooms and 3 baths, Walk in to Spacious and elegant looking formal living with fireplace and dining area. Large media or game room with granite counter and wet bar perfect for entertaining. Spacious kitchen with lots of cabinets for storage with granite counters and double ovens, open to breakfast room. Relax in your large master suite with his and hers vanities and walk-in closets. All bedrooms are very spacious. Enjoy the care free large backyard with lawn service included. Pets are case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1633 Silverleaf Drive have any available units?
1633 Silverleaf Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1633 Silverleaf Drive have?
Some of 1633 Silverleaf Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1633 Silverleaf Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1633 Silverleaf Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1633 Silverleaf Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1633 Silverleaf Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1633 Silverleaf Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1633 Silverleaf Drive offers parking.
Does 1633 Silverleaf Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1633 Silverleaf Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1633 Silverleaf Drive have a pool?
No, 1633 Silverleaf Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1633 Silverleaf Drive have accessible units?
No, 1633 Silverleaf Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1633 Silverleaf Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1633 Silverleaf Drive has units with dishwashers.

