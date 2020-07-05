1633 Silverleaf Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Completely updated home in Carrollton. Walking distance to schools. Beautiful home with 4 bedrooms and 3 baths, Walk in to Spacious and elegant looking formal living with fireplace and dining area. Large media or game room with granite counter and wet bar perfect for entertaining. Spacious kitchen with lots of cabinets for storage with granite counters and double ovens, open to breakfast room. Relax in your large master suite with his and hers vanities and walk-in closets. All bedrooms are very spacious. Enjoy the care free large backyard with lawn service included. Pets are case by case.