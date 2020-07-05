All apartments in Carrollton
Find more places like 1401 Van Winkle Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carrollton, TX
/
1401 Van Winkle Drive
Last updated May 30 2019 at 5:59 AM

1401 Van Winkle Drive

1401 Van Winkle Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carrollton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1401 Van Winkle Drive, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
Property Amenities
fire pit
game room
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
media room
pet friendly
Great Location!! Pet allowed case by case. Beautiful luxury Southerby Custom Home. Entry leads to huge family room with two story high-ceiling.3 fire places. Double stair cases and bright ambiance.Gourmet kitchen with Granite counter top, butler's pantry and breakfast room. Spacious huge master bedroom with huge closets and bathroom with Jetted tub and fire place.Upstairs features a game room with built in cub-board.Fully furnished Media room with equipment. Large secondary bedrooms with walking closet,3 Car Garage with storage & epoxy. Community amenities. Oversize lot with beautiful Swimming pool and SPA.True Italian fire pit.Grout- less stone work and a play yard ready for entertaining. Close to Highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1401 Van Winkle Drive have any available units?
1401 Van Winkle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1401 Van Winkle Drive have?
Some of 1401 Van Winkle Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1401 Van Winkle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1401 Van Winkle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1401 Van Winkle Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1401 Van Winkle Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1401 Van Winkle Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1401 Van Winkle Drive offers parking.
Does 1401 Van Winkle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1401 Van Winkle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1401 Van Winkle Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1401 Van Winkle Drive has a pool.
Does 1401 Van Winkle Drive have accessible units?
No, 1401 Van Winkle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1401 Van Winkle Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1401 Van Winkle Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trinity Mills Apartments
2750 E Trinity Mills Rd
Carrollton, TX 75006
Keller Springs Crossing
3221 Keller Springs Rd
Carrollton, TX 75006
Avenues at Carrollton
4689 Mustang Pkwy
Carrollton, TX 75010
Keystone At Castle Hills
4600 N Josey Ln
Carrollton, TX 75056
Mustang Park Apartments
4645 Plano Pkwy
Carrollton, TX 75010
The Place At Saddle Creek
3420 Country Square Dr
Carrollton, TX 75006
Bella Vida at Coyote Ridge
4253 Hunt Dr
Carrollton, TX 75010
Woods at Lakeshore
3560 Country Square Dr
Carrollton, TX 75006

Similar Pages

Carrollton 1 BedroomsCarrollton 2 Bedrooms
Carrollton Apartments with ParkingCarrollton Apartments with Pool
Carrollton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Indian Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District