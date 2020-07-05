1401 Van Winkle Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage pool fire pit

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave Property Amenities fire pit game room parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub media room pet friendly

Great Location!! Pet allowed case by case. Beautiful luxury Southerby Custom Home. Entry leads to huge family room with two story high-ceiling.3 fire places. Double stair cases and bright ambiance.Gourmet kitchen with Granite counter top, butler's pantry and breakfast room. Spacious huge master bedroom with huge closets and bathroom with Jetted tub and fire place.Upstairs features a game room with built in cub-board.Fully furnished Media room with equipment. Large secondary bedrooms with walking closet,3 Car Garage with storage & epoxy. Community amenities. Oversize lot with beautiful Swimming pool and SPA.True Italian fire pit.Grout- less stone work and a play yard ready for entertaining. Close to Highways.