All apartments in Carrollton
Find more places like 1349 Mae Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carrollton, TX
/
1349 Mae Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1349 Mae Drive

1349 Mae Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carrollton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1349 Mae Drive, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cozy and comfortable 3-2.5-2 house, located close to 121,Goerge Bush toll way, I-35 and vista ridge mall. Nice laminate floor in master bedroom,family room,breakfast area.Master bath has garden tub,separate shower and WIC. Large vaulted ceiling living room with cozy fireplace! Kitchen is well appointed with large pantry and breakfast bar. Oversized Storage Closet upstairs. House and carpet will be professionally cleaned after the house is vacated. Credit at least 580, monthly income at least 3 times the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1349 Mae Drive have any available units?
1349 Mae Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1349 Mae Drive have?
Some of 1349 Mae Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1349 Mae Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1349 Mae Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1349 Mae Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1349 Mae Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 1349 Mae Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1349 Mae Drive offers parking.
Does 1349 Mae Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1349 Mae Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1349 Mae Drive have a pool?
No, 1349 Mae Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1349 Mae Drive have accessible units?
No, 1349 Mae Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1349 Mae Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1349 Mae Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Olympus on Main
1011 South Main Street
Carrollton, TX 75137
Mansions At Sunset Ridge
1440 Carrollton Pkwy
Carrollton, TX 75010
ARIUM Creekside
3620 Huffines Blvd
Carrollton, TX 75010
Hebron Oaks
1930 E Hebron Pkwy
Carrollton, TX 75007
Branch Creek Apartments
2250 Marsh Ln
Carrollton, TX 75006
Arbors of Carrollton
2240 E Trinity Mills Rd
Carrollton, TX 75006
Marsh Highland Apartments
2535 Marsh Ln
Carrollton, TX 75006
The Ellis Apartments
4221 Old Denton Rd
Carrollton, TX 75010

Similar Pages

Carrollton 1 BedroomsCarrollton 2 Bedrooms
Carrollton Apartments with ParkingCarrollton Apartments with Pool
Carrollton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Indian Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District