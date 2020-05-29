1228 Shawnee Trl

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Lovely one story 3 bedroom home with two living areas separated by a see through fireplace. Huge kitchen with large breakfast area and carosel ceiling. There is also a formal dining area. Laundry room has sink. Ceramic tile and laminate flooring throughout, carpet in second living area. Roomy master bath with double sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Nice backyard with wood fence and storage building. Patio with access from the master bedroom. No cats allowed. One dog under 25 lbs. considered with a refundable $300. pet deposit. Please email all inquiries for information & showings.