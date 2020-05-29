All apartments in Carrollton
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1228 Shawnee Trl

1228 Shawnee Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1228 Shawnee Trail, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lovely one story 3 bedroom home with two living areas separated by a see through fireplace. Huge kitchen with large breakfast area and carosel ceiling. There is also a formal dining area. Laundry room has sink. Ceramic tile and laminate flooring throughout, carpet in second living area. Roomy master bath with double sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Nice backyard with wood fence and storage building. Patio with access from the master bedroom. No cats allowed. One dog under 25 lbs. considered with a refundable $300. pet deposit. Please email all inquiries for information & showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

