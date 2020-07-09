1136 Moonstone Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

This beautiful town home locate in highly desired Raiford Crossing community, very close to Carrollton dining and shopping center, convenient access to George Bush Highway. 3 bed rooms, 2.5 baths plus a study room. kitchen boasts granite counter tops, SS appliances, gas cook top, elegant back-splash and white cabinets. Extensive wood floor downstairs. The ample backyard and fabulous ceramic tile patio is perfect for grilling out. The landlord provides LG refrigerator, Samsung washer& dryer for tenants. Ready to move in !