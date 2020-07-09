All apartments in Carrollton
Find more places like 1136 Moonstone Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carrollton, TX
/
1136 Moonstone Street
Last updated April 18 2020 at 9:04 AM

1136 Moonstone Street

1136 Moonstone Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carrollton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1136 Moonstone Street, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This beautiful town home locate in highly desired Raiford Crossing community, very close to Carrollton dining and shopping center, convenient access to George Bush Highway. 3 bed rooms, 2.5 baths plus a study room. kitchen boasts granite counter tops, SS appliances, gas cook top, elegant back-splash and white cabinets. Extensive wood floor downstairs. The ample backyard and fabulous ceramic tile patio is perfect for grilling out. The landlord provides LG refrigerator, Samsung washer& dryer for tenants. Ready to move in !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1136 Moonstone Street have any available units?
1136 Moonstone Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1136 Moonstone Street have?
Some of 1136 Moonstone Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1136 Moonstone Street currently offering any rent specials?
1136 Moonstone Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1136 Moonstone Street pet-friendly?
No, 1136 Moonstone Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 1136 Moonstone Street offer parking?
Yes, 1136 Moonstone Street offers parking.
Does 1136 Moonstone Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1136 Moonstone Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1136 Moonstone Street have a pool?
No, 1136 Moonstone Street does not have a pool.
Does 1136 Moonstone Street have accessible units?
No, 1136 Moonstone Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1136 Moonstone Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1136 Moonstone Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hutton Creek
3525 Country Square Dr
Carrollton, TX 75006
Villas of Josey Ranch
2050 Keller Springs Road
Carrollton, TX 75006
Marsh Highland Apartments
2535 Marsh Ln
Carrollton, TX 75006
Galleria Townhomes
1737 E Frankford Rd
Carrollton, TX 75007
Sloane Street Apartments
4216 Sloane Street
Carrollton, TX 75007
Hillside
1020 Raleigh Dr
Carrollton, TX 75007
Mustang Park Apartments
4645 Plano Pkwy
Carrollton, TX 75010
Bella Vida at Coyote Ridge
4253 Hunt Dr
Carrollton, TX 75010

Similar Pages

Carrollton 1 BedroomsCarrollton 2 Bedrooms
Carrollton Apartments with ParkingCarrollton Apartments with Pool
Carrollton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Indian Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District