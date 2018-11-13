1125 Peacock Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry new construction

Central location to anywhere, easy access to highway, shops and businesses and DFW International airport. Minutes to Hmart and Ranch 99. Spacious living area open to kitchen and dining area. Stainless steel appliances, refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Sink in laundry room. Home facing park. Walking distance to shops, businesses, park and walking trails. Tons of upgrade. Wood floor throughout, upgrade granite. open floor plan. Master bedroom and other bedroom with full bathroom downstairs. Inviting large covered front porch. Extended back covered patio with ceiling fan. Energy efficiency. Radiant barrier. Tank-less water heater. Filter water. Many designer upgrades to list, A Must see!