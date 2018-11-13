All apartments in Carrollton
Last updated March 19 2019

1125 Peacock Boulevard

Location

1125 Peacock Boulevard, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
new construction
Central location to anywhere, easy access to highway, shops and businesses and DFW International airport. Minutes to Hmart and Ranch 99. Spacious living area open to kitchen and dining area. Stainless steel appliances, refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Sink in laundry room. Home facing park. Walking distance to shops, businesses, park and walking trails. Tons of upgrade. Wood floor throughout, upgrade granite. open floor plan. Master bedroom and other bedroom with full bathroom downstairs. Inviting large covered front porch. Extended back covered patio with ceiling fan. Energy efficiency. Radiant barrier. Tank-less water heater. Filter water. Many designer upgrades to list, A Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1125 Peacock Boulevard have any available units?
1125 Peacock Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1125 Peacock Boulevard have?
Some of 1125 Peacock Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1125 Peacock Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1125 Peacock Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1125 Peacock Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1125 Peacock Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 1125 Peacock Boulevard offer parking?
No, 1125 Peacock Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 1125 Peacock Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1125 Peacock Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1125 Peacock Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1125 Peacock Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1125 Peacock Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1125 Peacock Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1125 Peacock Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1125 Peacock Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

