Home
/
Carrollton, TX
/
1113 Shawnee Trail
Last updated October 5 2019 at 12:17 AM

1113 Shawnee Trail

1113 Shawnee Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1113 Shawnee Trail, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Conveniently located in desirable north Carrollton, in the Villages of Indian Creek, this quaint, traditional home, is waiting for you to arrive. The open concept kitchen, with electric cooktop, breakfast nook, breakfast bar and plenty of cabinets, overlooks the formal living and dining areas with vaulted, beamed ceilings and two fireplaces! Numerous built-ins align the walls in rooms throughout this lovely home. The master bedroom has soaring ceilings, a large master with separate shower, dual sinks, walk in closet, and its own entry into the backyard. With a patio made for entertaining, and a yard large enough for playing, you won't want to let this one slip away! Come and see it today!Contact our leasing agent for more information!

This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1113 Shawnee Trail have any available units?
1113 Shawnee Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1113 Shawnee Trail have?
Some of 1113 Shawnee Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1113 Shawnee Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1113 Shawnee Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1113 Shawnee Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 1113 Shawnee Trail is pet friendly.
Does 1113 Shawnee Trail offer parking?
No, 1113 Shawnee Trail does not offer parking.
Does 1113 Shawnee Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1113 Shawnee Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1113 Shawnee Trail have a pool?
No, 1113 Shawnee Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1113 Shawnee Trail have accessible units?
No, 1113 Shawnee Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1113 Shawnee Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 1113 Shawnee Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

