1113 Shawnee Trail

patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance walk in closets fireplace

Conveniently located in desirable north Carrollton, in the Villages of Indian Creek, this quaint, traditional home, is waiting for you to arrive. The open concept kitchen, with electric cooktop, breakfast nook, breakfast bar and plenty of cabinets, overlooks the formal living and dining areas with vaulted, beamed ceilings and two fireplaces! Numerous built-ins align the walls in rooms throughout this lovely home. The master bedroom has soaring ceilings, a large master with separate shower, dual sinks, walk in closet, and its own entry into the backyard. With a patio made for entertaining, and a yard large enough for playing, you won't want to let this one slip away! Come and see it today!Contact our leasing agent for more information!



This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.