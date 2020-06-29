All apartments in Carrollton
Find more places like 1100 W Trinity Mills Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carrollton, TX
/
1100 W Trinity Mills Road
Last updated November 25 2019 at 3:07 AM

1100 W Trinity Mills Road

1100 Trinity Mills Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carrollton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1100 Trinity Mills Road, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
AVAILABLE NOW! Large unit on third floor with EXTRA ROOM as either bedroom or study, excellent view with sound proofing windows. Gated condominium community with many amenities: Pool, Lounge, Business Center, Conference Area, Gym, Elevators & Assigned Cover Parking. Interior hallways with keypad entry include granite counter-tops, improved back-splash, hand scraped hardwood laminate flooring, upgraded bathroom tile. Unit includes REFRIGERATOR, MICROWAVE AND WASHER & DRYER. Condominium will provide water, trash, & security alarm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1100 W Trinity Mills Road have any available units?
1100 W Trinity Mills Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1100 W Trinity Mills Road have?
Some of 1100 W Trinity Mills Road's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1100 W Trinity Mills Road currently offering any rent specials?
1100 W Trinity Mills Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1100 W Trinity Mills Road pet-friendly?
No, 1100 W Trinity Mills Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 1100 W Trinity Mills Road offer parking?
Yes, 1100 W Trinity Mills Road offers parking.
Does 1100 W Trinity Mills Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1100 W Trinity Mills Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1100 W Trinity Mills Road have a pool?
Yes, 1100 W Trinity Mills Road has a pool.
Does 1100 W Trinity Mills Road have accessible units?
No, 1100 W Trinity Mills Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1100 W Trinity Mills Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1100 W Trinity Mills Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Union at Carrollton Square
1111 South Main Street
Carrollton, TX 75006
Residences at the Collection
4025 Huffines Blvd
Carrollton, TX 75010
Oakhaven
3330 Country Square Dr
Carrollton, TX 75006
Hebron Oaks
1930 E Hebron Pkwy
Carrollton, TX 75007
Marsh Highland Apartments
2535 Marsh Ln
Carrollton, TX 75006
Hillside
1020 Raleigh Dr
Carrollton, TX 75007
Woods at Lakeshore
3560 Country Square Dr
Carrollton, TX 75006
Briarcrest Apartments
1330 Mac Arthur Dr
Carrollton, TX 75007

Similar Pages

Carrollton 1 BedroomsCarrollton 2 Bedrooms
Carrollton Apartments with ParkingCarrollton Apartments with Pool
Carrollton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Indian Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District