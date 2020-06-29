1100 W Trinity Mills Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities business center clubhouse elevator gym parking pool

AVAILABLE NOW! Large unit on third floor with EXTRA ROOM as either bedroom or study, excellent view with sound proofing windows. Gated condominium community with many amenities: Pool, Lounge, Business Center, Conference Area, Gym, Elevators & Assigned Cover Parking. Interior hallways with keypad entry include granite counter-tops, improved back-splash, hand scraped hardwood laminate flooring, upgraded bathroom tile. Unit includes REFRIGERATOR, MICROWAVE AND WASHER & DRYER. Condominium will provide water, trash, & security alarm.