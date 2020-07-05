1033 Chickasaw Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

Beautiful home like new in Estates of Indian Creek! Great Floorplan! Wood Floors for easy maintenance! High Ceiling in Family Room with Fireplace! Lots of light, very bright! Very Open! Updated! Great kitchen with Stainless steel appliances, Granite, Gas cooktop, Island, Undermount sink! Breakfast area is spacious. Kitchen is open to Family area for family gatherings. Master Bedroom down! Very large bathroom! Double vanities! Walk in shower! Tub! Spacious Gameroom! Other bedrooms up! 3 bedrooms! Very nice backyard with beautiful pergola! Very close to 121 and Tollway!