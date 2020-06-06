All apartments in Carrollton
Last updated March 29 2019 at 9:19 AM

1024 Caddo Drive

1024 Caddo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1024 Caddo Drive, Carrollton, TX 75010

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
Beautiful 2 story home in a quite neighborhood. Located in Carrollton's best location and great schools. Master bedroom and one secondary bedroom, 2 full bath downstairs. Formal living room, dining room, family room and spacious kitchen with island. Stainless steel appliance and gas cooktop. Wood throughout the home including stairs and tile in wet areas and kitchen. Enclosed game room is prewired and can be a bigger media room. Fresh paint inside and nest thermostats. Large backyard with electronic gate and covered patio. Easy access to all major Hwys, 5 min to DFW’s best entertainment center, Legacy West, featuring its phenomenal Food Hall & Toyota, Liberty Mutual, Chase, Fedex HQs!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1024 Caddo Drive have any available units?
1024 Caddo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1024 Caddo Drive have?
Some of 1024 Caddo Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1024 Caddo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1024 Caddo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1024 Caddo Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1024 Caddo Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 1024 Caddo Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1024 Caddo Drive offers parking.
Does 1024 Caddo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1024 Caddo Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1024 Caddo Drive have a pool?
No, 1024 Caddo Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1024 Caddo Drive have accessible units?
No, 1024 Caddo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1024 Caddo Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1024 Caddo Drive has units with dishwashers.

