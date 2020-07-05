All apartments in Carrollton
1000 W Russell Avenue
1000 W Russell Avenue

1000 West Russell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1000 West Russell Avenue, Carrollton, TX 75006

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful home in Carrolton completely updated. Charming corner lot home in great location near mayor highways and shopping. Enjoy the afternoons in your front covered porch. Walk to living area with lots of natural light, hardwood floors throughout and open to kitchen and dinning room. Large master bedroom with walk in closet. All bedrooms are very spacious. Enjoy the beautiful oversize backyard, ideal for family reunions with lots of space to park. Once a month mowing included. pets are case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 W Russell Avenue have any available units?
1000 W Russell Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1000 W Russell Avenue have?
Some of 1000 W Russell Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 W Russell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1000 W Russell Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 W Russell Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1000 W Russell Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1000 W Russell Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1000 W Russell Avenue offers parking.
Does 1000 W Russell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1000 W Russell Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 W Russell Avenue have a pool?
No, 1000 W Russell Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1000 W Russell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1000 W Russell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 W Russell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1000 W Russell Avenue has units with dishwashers.

