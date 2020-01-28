All apartments in Canyon Lake
1660 McIver Road
Last updated January 28 2020 at 8:41 PM

1660 McIver Road

1660 McIver · (850) 313-9890
Location

1660 McIver, Canyon Lake, TX 78133

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,750

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1378 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
internet access
FULLY FURNISHED - MONTHLY Rental. Welcome Home to your Fabulous Hill Country Ranch Home in Canyon Lake, TX. Great ranch property w/ breathtaking views in 270 deg. Boasts 3 bdr/2 bath home, 2 car detached garage with Effic. Apt., Barn, 2 covered carports. Fully-fenced. Completely remodeled kitchen, new paint inside & out. Very Rustic & western looking. Awesome wood-burning stone fireplace. New wood-like garage doors & openers. Lots of room to run/ play/hunt..have some cattle, if you want? Live the Hill Country dream. Very close to new Brookshire Bros Grocery store in nearby Hancock (7min drive) & the Horseshoe on the Guadalupe (15min drive). Less than 1 mile to Canyon Lake & public boat ramps. Some views of Canyon Lake when the lake is high. Exquisite property. Owner is a licensed Real Estate Broker. Call OwnerBroker for details & to view. All you need is a TOOTHBRUSH. All Utilities Inc: Elec (Cap of $50), water, septic maint, DirecTV, HS Internet, Mon. Security, Landscape Maint, Trash

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

