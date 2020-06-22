All apartments in Burleson
928 Walnut Street
Last updated November 17 2019 at 5:36 AM

928 Walnut Street

928 Walnut Street · No Longer Available
Burleson
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
2 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

928 Walnut Street, Burleson, TX 76028
Mistletoe Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Great floor plan with lots of storage space. Updated back splash in kitchen with large pantry. Master bedroom on 1st floor with double vanities in master bath and a large shower stall. Two spacious bedrooms and full bathroom with a garden tub and shower combo are upstairs. All bedrooms have large closets. Closet under stairs and easy access to the attic from door located in the secondary bedroom closet provide storage space galore. Laundry room is on first floor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 928 Walnut Street have any available units?
928 Walnut Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
What amenities does 928 Walnut Street have?
Some of 928 Walnut Street's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 928 Walnut Street currently offering any rent specials?
928 Walnut Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 928 Walnut Street pet-friendly?
No, 928 Walnut Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burleson.
Does 928 Walnut Street offer parking?
Yes, 928 Walnut Street offers parking.
Does 928 Walnut Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 928 Walnut Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 928 Walnut Street have a pool?
No, 928 Walnut Street does not have a pool.
Does 928 Walnut Street have accessible units?
No, 928 Walnut Street does not have accessible units.
Does 928 Walnut Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 928 Walnut Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 928 Walnut Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 928 Walnut Street does not have units with air conditioning.

