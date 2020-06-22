928 Walnut Street, Burleson, TX 76028 Mistletoe Hill
Amenities
Great floor plan with lots of storage space. Updated back splash in kitchen with large pantry. Master bedroom on 1st floor with double vanities in master bath and a large shower stall. Two spacious bedrooms and full bathroom with a garden tub and shower combo are upstairs. All bedrooms have large closets. Closet under stairs and easy access to the attic from door located in the secondary bedroom closet provide storage space galore. Laundry room is on first floor.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
