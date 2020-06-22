928 Walnut Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub microwave recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Great floor plan with lots of storage space. Updated back splash in kitchen with large pantry. Master bedroom on 1st floor with double vanities in master bath and a large shower stall. Two spacious bedrooms and full bathroom with a garden tub and shower combo are upstairs. All bedrooms have large closets. Closet under stairs and easy access to the attic from door located in the secondary bedroom closet provide storage space galore. Laundry room is on first floor.