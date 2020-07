Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Must see fully renovated home in established neighborhood close to Frazier Elementary. ! New kitchen, granite counter tops, tile flooring, laminate flooring, fresh paint, new cabinets, new quartz counter tops in bathrooms, new fixtures, LED lighting throughout, new dishwasher, lightly used range and new vent hood. Come fall in love with this move in ready home.