Burleson, TX
904 Joshua Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

904 Joshua Drive

904 Joshua Dr · No Longer Available
Location

904 Joshua Dr, Burleson, TX 76028

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Flexible floor plan. Formal living room can be used as a formal dining room & the study has a closet - so could be 4th bedroom*High ceilings,open floor plan, Lots of cabinets, breakfast bar, kitchen island, wood floor at entry, ceiling fans & black appliances (no Refrigerator) are just some of the amenities you will find. Home has split bedrooms for privacy & study has beautiful french doors. Great location. Hurry and see, wont last long
Pets are on a case by case biases with $500.00 non-refundable deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 904 Joshua Drive have any available units?
904 Joshua Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
What amenities does 904 Joshua Drive have?
Some of 904 Joshua Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 904 Joshua Drive currently offering any rent specials?
904 Joshua Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 904 Joshua Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 904 Joshua Drive is pet friendly.
Does 904 Joshua Drive offer parking?
Yes, 904 Joshua Drive offers parking.
Does 904 Joshua Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 904 Joshua Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 904 Joshua Drive have a pool?
No, 904 Joshua Drive does not have a pool.
Does 904 Joshua Drive have accessible units?
No, 904 Joshua Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 904 Joshua Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 904 Joshua Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 904 Joshua Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 904 Joshua Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

