904 Joshua Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Flexible floor plan. Formal living room can be used as a formal dining room & the study has a closet - so could be 4th bedroom*High ceilings,open floor plan, Lots of cabinets, breakfast bar, kitchen island, wood floor at entry, ceiling fans & black appliances (no Refrigerator) are just some of the amenities you will find. Home has split bedrooms for privacy & study has beautiful french doors. Great location. Hurry and see, wont last long

Pets are on a case by case biases with $500.00 non-refundable deposit.