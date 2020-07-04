901 Mesquite Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room pool cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

No Housing Vouchers. Two story 4 Bedroom home 3.5 baths with Media Room and Game Room. Formal dining and separate living room. Master bedroom with jetted garden tub, stand up shower large walk-in closet. Hand-scraped wood floors are a highlight of the 1st floor. Family room blends well with Open-Concept Kitchen, granite, stainless lots of cabinetry and counter space. Breakfast nook with double window seats. 2nd floor has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Community Pool and Park just around the corner. One small to medium size pet fully grown with an extra pet deposit. Prospect is responsible for verifying schools, utilities and property information.