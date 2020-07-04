All apartments in Burleson
Burleson, TX
901 Mesquite Dr
Last updated June 11 2019 at 5:51 PM

901 Mesquite Dr

901 Mesquite Dr · No Longer Available
Burleson
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
2 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

901 Mesquite Dr, Burleson, TX 76028
Mistletoe Hill

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
No Housing Vouchers. Two story 4 Bedroom home 3.5 baths with Media Room and Game Room. Formal dining and separate living room. Master bedroom with jetted garden tub, stand up shower large walk-in closet. Hand-scraped wood floors are a highlight of the 1st floor. Family room blends well with Open-Concept Kitchen, granite, stainless lots of cabinetry and counter space. Breakfast nook with double window seats. 2nd floor has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Community Pool and Park just around the corner. One small to medium size pet fully grown with an extra pet deposit. Prospect is responsible for verifying schools, utilities and property information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 901 Mesquite Dr have any available units?
901 Mesquite Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
What amenities does 901 Mesquite Dr have?
Some of 901 Mesquite Dr's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 901 Mesquite Dr currently offering any rent specials?
901 Mesquite Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 901 Mesquite Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 901 Mesquite Dr is pet friendly.
Does 901 Mesquite Dr offer parking?
No, 901 Mesquite Dr does not offer parking.
Does 901 Mesquite Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 901 Mesquite Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 901 Mesquite Dr have a pool?
Yes, 901 Mesquite Dr has a pool.
Does 901 Mesquite Dr have accessible units?
No, 901 Mesquite Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 901 Mesquite Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 901 Mesquite Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 901 Mesquite Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 901 Mesquite Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

