Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage corner lot house, oak trees galore. Clean Clean Clean!!! Split bedroom design with large living area and formal dining. Custom cabinets in the kitchen with spacious eat in kitchen. Master offers his and hers closets and sinks with deep oval tub. Corner lot adorned with oak trees and a privacy fenced yard with a covered patio. Close to park and walking trails. A must see!