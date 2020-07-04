All apartments in Burleson
Last updated March 19 2020 at 3:12 AM

840 Summercrest Boulevard

840 Northwest Summercrest · No Longer Available
Location

840 Northwest Summercrest, Burleson, TX 76028

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Completely remodeled duplex in Burleson ISD. Living area with fireplace. Kitchen has brand new appliances freshly painted cabinets and includes a refrigerator. Breakfast nook. Half bathroom downstairs. Wood laminate flooring and brand new capret. Upstairs has three bedrooms and one full bathroom. Fenced backyard. One car garage. Laundry area in garage. Freshly painted inside and out. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 840 Summercrest Boulevard have any available units?
840 Summercrest Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
What amenities does 840 Summercrest Boulevard have?
Some of 840 Summercrest Boulevard's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 840 Summercrest Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
840 Summercrest Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 840 Summercrest Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 840 Summercrest Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burleson.
Does 840 Summercrest Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 840 Summercrest Boulevard offers parking.
Does 840 Summercrest Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 840 Summercrest Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 840 Summercrest Boulevard have a pool?
No, 840 Summercrest Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 840 Summercrest Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 840 Summercrest Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 840 Summercrest Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 840 Summercrest Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 840 Summercrest Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 840 Summercrest Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

