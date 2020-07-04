840 Summercrest Boulevard

Completely remodeled duplex in Burleson ISD. Living area with fireplace. Kitchen has brand new appliances freshly painted cabinets and includes a refrigerator. Breakfast nook. Half bathroom downstairs. Wood laminate flooring and brand new capret. Upstairs has three bedrooms and one full bathroom. Fenced backyard. One car garage. Laundry area in garage. Freshly painted inside and out. No pets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
