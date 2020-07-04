840 Summercrest Boulevard

Amenities

Completely remodeled duplex in Burleson ISD. Living area with fireplace. Kitchen has brand new appliances freshly painted cabinets and includes a refrigerator. Breakfast nook. Half bathroom downstairs. Wood laminate flooring and brand new capret. Upstairs has three bedrooms and one full bathroom. Fenced backyard. One car garage. Laundry area in garage. Freshly painted inside and out. No pets.