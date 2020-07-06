Newly remodeled home ready for a quick move in. Freshly painted interior and exterior. First floor with new wood tile look flooring just installed. Beautiful home located in West Bend on a corner lot. Master located on the first floor. Living area downstairs and upstairs. Living upstairs with a closet and could be used as a 5th bedroom.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 828 Pebblecreek Drive have any available units?
828 Pebblecreek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
What amenities does 828 Pebblecreek Drive have?
Some of 828 Pebblecreek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 828 Pebblecreek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
828 Pebblecreek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.