828 Pebblecreek Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Newly remodeled home ready for a quick move in. Freshly painted interior and exterior. First floor with new wood tile look flooring just installed. Beautiful home located in West Bend on a corner lot. Master located on the first floor. Living area downstairs and upstairs. Living upstairs with a closet and could be used as a 5th bedroom.