RENT SPECIAL! CALL FOR DETAILS! Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 1 Car Garage Townhouse. FRESH PAINT AND ALL NEW FLOORING! Master Downstairs, Master bath has dual sinks and walk in shower. Additional 2 bedrooms upstairs. Alarm System (not activated), Open kitchen with bar and dining nook. Fenced in backyard with iron fence on backside overlooking field with walking trails. Community Pool & Facilities. HOA. Potential tenants are responsible for verifying all information independently.