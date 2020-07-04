All apartments in Burleson
Last updated February 2 2020 at 10:36 AM

800 Crestview Drive

800 Crestview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

800 Crestview Drive, Burleson, TX 76028

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
Cozy Efficient Spacious Home with Built-In Pool - Property Id: 212162

1262 sq feet, 3 Bedroom (1 Bedroom with light grey walls has built in black cabinet), 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage with a Built-In Pool. House has cream paint except one Bedroom. Entire house has Laminate Wood Flooring. The roomy Living Room has a Wood Burning Fireplace with Can Lighting overhead. The open Kitchen with counter top bar makes for a roomy area to mix and mingle. There is lots of built in storage space in the Garage.

Requirements: smoke free environment, no inside Pets, outside Pets require additional deposit and cannot be in the pool.

Pictures of property are current. Photos with furnishings are from 2017 when the Owner occupied the property.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/212162
Property Id 212162

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5499762)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 Crestview Drive have any available units?
800 Crestview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
What amenities does 800 Crestview Drive have?
Some of 800 Crestview Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 Crestview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
800 Crestview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 Crestview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 800 Crestview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burleson.
Does 800 Crestview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 800 Crestview Drive offers parking.
Does 800 Crestview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 800 Crestview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 Crestview Drive have a pool?
Yes, 800 Crestview Drive has a pool.
Does 800 Crestview Drive have accessible units?
No, 800 Crestview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 800 Crestview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 800 Crestview Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 800 Crestview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 800 Crestview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
