800 Crestview Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub internet access

Cozy Efficient Spacious Home with Built-In Pool - Property Id: 212162



1262 sq feet, 3 Bedroom (1 Bedroom with light grey walls has built in black cabinet), 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage with a Built-In Pool. House has cream paint except one Bedroom. Entire house has Laminate Wood Flooring. The roomy Living Room has a Wood Burning Fireplace with Can Lighting overhead. The open Kitchen with counter top bar makes for a roomy area to mix and mingle. There is lots of built in storage space in the Garage.



Requirements: smoke free environment, no inside Pets, outside Pets require additional deposit and cannot be in the pool.



Pictures of property are current. Photos with furnishings are from 2017 when the Owner occupied the property.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/212162

No Pets Allowed



