Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Ask the Realtor office closest to the property to show it to you! I pay their fee, so it is free to use their service!



Reach out with address in the subject line to receive the rental criteria.



A freshly rehabbed 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home ready for your next stage in life! Nestled in a popular neighborhood, see it ASAP!



Close to shops, dining, major freeways.



Non smoking, pets on a case by case basis.



Ready for immediate occupancy!