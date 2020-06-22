All apartments in Burleson
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

729 Lisa Street

729 Lisa St · No Longer Available
Location

729 Lisa St, Burleson, TX 76028

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
NICE 3 BR 2 BATH HOME IN WELL ESTABLISHED NEIGHBORHOOD. LAMINATE WOOD FLOORS, CERAMIC TILE, GARDEN TUB, LG COVERED PATIO. $50 application fee for all who are 18 and over. Pet to be approved on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 729 Lisa Street have any available units?
729 Lisa Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
What amenities does 729 Lisa Street have?
Some of 729 Lisa Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 729 Lisa Street currently offering any rent specials?
729 Lisa Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 729 Lisa Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 729 Lisa Street is pet friendly.
Does 729 Lisa Street offer parking?
Yes, 729 Lisa Street offers parking.
Does 729 Lisa Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 729 Lisa Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 729 Lisa Street have a pool?
No, 729 Lisa Street does not have a pool.
Does 729 Lisa Street have accessible units?
No, 729 Lisa Street does not have accessible units.
Does 729 Lisa Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 729 Lisa Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 729 Lisa Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 729 Lisa Street does not have units with air conditioning.

