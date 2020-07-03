716 Wrigley Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace oven walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage

Come take a look at this gorgeous 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Burleson! Home has 2 dining areas & play bedroom design with the master downstairs & all other bedrooms upstairs. Open concept downstairs with corner fireplace sure make for those cozy family nights! Kitchen has tons of counter space & BEAUTIFUL back splash! Master bath has a built in vanity, garden tub, stand up shower, & HUGE walk in closet with extra shelving. Upstairs has a spacious game room, full bath & the 3 other bedrooms, all with privacy fenced back yard & more! Close to Burleson High School & local shopping!