All apartments in Burleson
Find more places like 716 Wrigley Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burleson, TX
/
716 Wrigley Drive
Last updated September 19 2019 at 6:39 AM

716 Wrigley Drive

716 Wrigley Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burleson
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

716 Wrigley Drive, Burleson, TX 76028
Wakefield

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
game room
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Come take a look at this gorgeous 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Burleson! Home has 2 dining areas & play bedroom design with the master downstairs & all other bedrooms upstairs. Open concept downstairs with corner fireplace sure make for those cozy family nights! Kitchen has tons of counter space & BEAUTIFUL back splash! Master bath has a built in vanity, garden tub, stand up shower, & HUGE walk in closet with extra shelving. Upstairs has a spacious game room, full bath & the 3 other bedrooms, all with privacy fenced back yard & more! Close to Burleson High School & local shopping!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 716 Wrigley Drive have any available units?
716 Wrigley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
What amenities does 716 Wrigley Drive have?
Some of 716 Wrigley Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 716 Wrigley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
716 Wrigley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 716 Wrigley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 716 Wrigley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burleson.
Does 716 Wrigley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 716 Wrigley Drive offers parking.
Does 716 Wrigley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 716 Wrigley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 716 Wrigley Drive have a pool?
No, 716 Wrigley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 716 Wrigley Drive have accessible units?
No, 716 Wrigley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 716 Wrigley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 716 Wrigley Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 716 Wrigley Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 716 Wrigley Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fountains of Burleson Apartments
745 W Hidden Creek Pkwy
Burleson, TX 76028
Auberge of Burleson
1633 Greenridge Dr
Burleson, TX 76028
Encore Alsbury
1350 Southwest Alsbury Blvd
Burleson, TX 76028
Summercrest
1320 NW Summercrest Blvd
Burleson, TX 76028

Similar Pages

Burleson 1 BedroomsBurleson 2 Bedrooms
Burleson Apartments with BalconyBurleson Apartments with Pool
Burleson Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXMidlothian, TX
White Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TXRoanoke, TXKrum, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary