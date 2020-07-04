Rent Calculator
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:05 AM
1 of 26
709 Pecan Street
709 Pecan Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
709 Pecan Street, Burleson, TX 76028
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Great home ready to move in. 4 bedroom 2 bath. Pets on a case by case bases owner has to approve. See info in private remarks.
$50 app.fee per person over 18.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit:
300
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 709 Pecan Street have any available units?
709 Pecan Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Burleson, TX
.
What amenities does 709 Pecan Street have?
Some of 709 Pecan Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 709 Pecan Street currently offering any rent specials?
709 Pecan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 709 Pecan Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 709 Pecan Street is pet friendly.
Does 709 Pecan Street offer parking?
Yes, 709 Pecan Street offers parking.
Does 709 Pecan Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 709 Pecan Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 709 Pecan Street have a pool?
No, 709 Pecan Street does not have a pool.
Does 709 Pecan Street have accessible units?
No, 709 Pecan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 709 Pecan Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 709 Pecan Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 709 Pecan Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 709 Pecan Street does not have units with air conditioning.
