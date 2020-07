Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderfully updated home located in an outstanding neighborhood. The layout has a large living room with tall ceilings and split bedrooms with the master separate from the other two. Master has a walk in closet. Updates include paint, all flooring, granite counter tops, stainless appliances, back splash, tub tile surrounds, toilets, sinks, plumbing fixtures and light fixtures.

YouTube Video URL --