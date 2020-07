Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

A charming 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Great living room with a cozy fireplace and neutral colors throughout! The kitchen has plenty of cabinet and countertop space with beautiful back splash which leads to dining area! The master bath has a large vanity with dual sinks, stand up shower, garden tub and walk-in closets! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining!