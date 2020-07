Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom and 2 car garage home. Living area upon entry that is open to the breakfast nook. Wood flooring in the kitchen, breakfast area, hallway and living room. Newer carpet in all bedrooms. Both bathrooms have been updated. Recently painted throughout. Large fenced backyard with two story storage building. Huge mature trees. All new windows.