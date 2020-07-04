All apartments in Burleson
613 Todd Court
613 Todd Court

613 Todd Court · No Longer Available
Location

613 Todd Court, Burleson, TX 76028

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
oven
refrigerator
Looking for a rental in Burleson ISD? This property has just been recently paint inside and is move in ready. Large living area upon entry open to the dining room. Kitchen has newly painted cabinets and comes with a refrigerator. Laundry room is inside and has tons of storage. All bedrooms are good size with great closet space. Both bathrooms have some updating. Sun room off the back over that looks the large fenced yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

