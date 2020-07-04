Looking for a rental in Burleson ISD? This property has just been recently paint inside and is move in ready. Large living area upon entry open to the dining room. Kitchen has newly painted cabinets and comes with a refrigerator. Laundry room is inside and has tons of storage. All bedrooms are good size with great closet space. Both bathrooms have some updating. Sun room off the back over that looks the large fenced yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 613 Todd Court have any available units?
613 Todd Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
What amenities does 613 Todd Court have?
Some of 613 Todd Court's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 613 Todd Court currently offering any rent specials?
613 Todd Court is not currently offering any rent specials.