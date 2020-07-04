613 Todd Court

Amenities

Looking for a rental in Burleson ISD? This property has just been recently paint inside and is move in ready. Large living area upon entry open to the dining room. Kitchen has newly painted cabinets and comes with a refrigerator. Laundry room is inside and has tons of storage. All bedrooms are good size with great closet space. Both bathrooms have some updating. Sun room off the back over that looks the large fenced yard.