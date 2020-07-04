All apartments in Burleson
533 Pleasant Valley Drive
533 Pleasant Valley Drive

533 Pleasant Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

533 Pleasant Valley Drive, Burleson, TX 76028

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Split concept home on a corner lot with covered patio. Living room is large with a wood burning fireplace. Eat in kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space. Master bedroom is spacious and the master bathroom has double sinks and lots of storage space. Easy access to 35 and close to shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 533 Pleasant Valley Drive have any available units?
533 Pleasant Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
What amenities does 533 Pleasant Valley Drive have?
Some of 533 Pleasant Valley Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 533 Pleasant Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
533 Pleasant Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 533 Pleasant Valley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 533 Pleasant Valley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burleson.
Does 533 Pleasant Valley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 533 Pleasant Valley Drive offers parking.
Does 533 Pleasant Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 533 Pleasant Valley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 533 Pleasant Valley Drive have a pool?
No, 533 Pleasant Valley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 533 Pleasant Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 533 Pleasant Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 533 Pleasant Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 533 Pleasant Valley Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 533 Pleasant Valley Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 533 Pleasant Valley Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

