Split concept home on a corner lot with covered patio. Living room is large with a wood burning fireplace. Eat in kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space. Master bedroom is spacious and the master bathroom has double sinks and lots of storage space. Easy access to 35 and close to shopping.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 533 Pleasant Valley Drive have any available units?
533 Pleasant Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
What amenities does 533 Pleasant Valley Drive have?
Some of 533 Pleasant Valley Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 533 Pleasant Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
533 Pleasant Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.