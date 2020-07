Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Charming home that has just been completely remodeled and updated. Beautiful wood look tile throughout. Living and dining area upon entry and open to the kitchen. The kitchen has new appliances, new counter tops and recently painted white cabinets. Refrigerator included. Freshly painted inside and out. New HVAC system. New hot water heater. All new baseboards throughout. Metal roof. Huge fenced backyard with covered patio and storage building.