Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters walk in closets bathtub carpet

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities

340 Pecos Dr Available 07/01/19 Beautiful 4 bed, 2 bath Custom Home- Burleson 76028 - Magnificent landscaped brick and stone home home in highly desired Shannon Creek Subdivision. Custom wooden accents through home. Wood, tile and carpet flooring. Stone WBF in open concept living area with eat in kitchen. Kitchen features granite counter tops with white subway tile back splash. SS appliances stay along with washer and dryer. Master features dual vanities, garden tub with separate shower and large walk in closet. Close to everything with easy access to highway, shopping, dining, entertainment, schools, etc... Must see to appreciate.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4962317)