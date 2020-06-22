All apartments in Burleson
Find more places like 324 Coral Vine Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burleson, TX
/
324 Coral Vine Lane
Last updated November 1 2019 at 4:30 AM

324 Coral Vine Lane

324 Coral Vine Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burleson
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

324 Coral Vine Lane, Burleson, TX 76028

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
TEXAS BIG! A very spacious 2 story home with 3 living areas, 2 dining areas, 2.5 baths, & 3 bedrooms. Master bedroom is located on first floor. You'll find custom amenities throughout; crown moldings, dramatic high ceilings, fireplace, neutral color carpeting & ceramic tiled flooring, custom paint treatments in some bedrooms, wonderful kitchen with granite countertops, tiled backsplash, walk-in pantry, an abundance of cabinetry. separate tub & shower in master bath, double sink vanities, superb closet space, & so much more. Open, bright plan with lots of windows. Sprinkler system, covered patio, & huge back yard. Lovely family neighborhood! Shows wonderfully!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 324 Coral Vine Lane have any available units?
324 Coral Vine Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
What amenities does 324 Coral Vine Lane have?
Some of 324 Coral Vine Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 324 Coral Vine Lane currently offering any rent specials?
324 Coral Vine Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 324 Coral Vine Lane pet-friendly?
No, 324 Coral Vine Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burleson.
Does 324 Coral Vine Lane offer parking?
Yes, 324 Coral Vine Lane offers parking.
Does 324 Coral Vine Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 324 Coral Vine Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 324 Coral Vine Lane have a pool?
No, 324 Coral Vine Lane does not have a pool.
Does 324 Coral Vine Lane have accessible units?
No, 324 Coral Vine Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 324 Coral Vine Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 324 Coral Vine Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 324 Coral Vine Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 324 Coral Vine Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summercrest
1320 NW Summercrest Blvd
Burleson, TX 76028
Encore Alsbury
1350 Southwest Alsbury Blvd
Burleson, TX 76028
Auberge of Burleson
1633 Greenridge Dr
Burleson, TX 76028
Fountains of Burleson Apartments
745 W Hidden Creek Pkwy
Burleson, TX 76028

Similar Pages

Burleson 1 BedroomsBurleson 2 Bedrooms
Burleson Apartments with BalconyBurleson Apartments with Pool
Burleson Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXMidlothian, TX
White Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TXRoanoke, TXKrum, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary