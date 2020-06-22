324 Coral Vine Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

TEXAS BIG! A very spacious 2 story home with 3 living areas, 2 dining areas, 2.5 baths, & 3 bedrooms. Master bedroom is located on first floor. You'll find custom amenities throughout; crown moldings, dramatic high ceilings, fireplace, neutral color carpeting & ceramic tiled flooring, custom paint treatments in some bedrooms, wonderful kitchen with granite countertops, tiled backsplash, walk-in pantry, an abundance of cabinetry. separate tub & shower in master bath, double sink vanities, superb closet space, & so much more. Open, bright plan with lots of windows. Sprinkler system, covered patio, & huge back yard. Lovely family neighborhood! Shows wonderfully!