Last updated September 10 2019

305 Castle Hill Drive

305 Castle Hill Dr
Location

305 Castle Hill Dr, Burleson, TX 76028

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming family home for lease in the highly desirable Castle Hills community. Wood look Pergo floors throughout home with loads of storage and large rooms. Oversized garage and fenced backyard. Dining Room can be used as study or other flex room. Home has security alarm which can be monitored at Tenant's expense.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 Castle Hill Drive have any available units?
305 Castle Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
What amenities does 305 Castle Hill Drive have?
Some of 305 Castle Hill Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 Castle Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
305 Castle Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 Castle Hill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 305 Castle Hill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burleson.
Does 305 Castle Hill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 305 Castle Hill Drive offers parking.
Does 305 Castle Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 Castle Hill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 Castle Hill Drive have a pool?
No, 305 Castle Hill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 305 Castle Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 305 Castle Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 305 Castle Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 305 Castle Hill Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 305 Castle Hill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 305 Castle Hill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

