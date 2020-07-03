305 Castle Hill Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities parking garage

Charming family home for lease in the highly desirable Castle Hills community. Wood look Pergo floors throughout home with loads of storage and large rooms. Oversized garage and fenced backyard. Dining Room can be used as study or other flex room. Home has security alarm which can be monitored at Tenant's expense.