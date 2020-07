Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

Open concept move-in ready 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath. Master is downstairs with amazing custom shower in master bath. Kitchen is spacious and updated with granite countertops. Large game room upstairs with remaining 3 bedrooms and full bath. Backyard has covered porch with newer privacy fence and storage shed. This home is a wonderful family home and a must see.